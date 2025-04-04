Liverpool Eye Real Madrid’s Arda Guler Amidst Transfer Interest and Potential Teammate Tensions

Liverpool Football Club have reportedly joined a significant number of European clubs expressing interest in Real Madrid’s young Turkish attacking midfielder, Arda Guler, as the summer transfer window approaches.

Despite his reputation as a highly promising talent, the 20-year-old has found consistent first-team opportunities limited since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources familiar with Guler’s situation have revealed to Caught Offside that Liverpool are among the teams closely monitoring his availability.

The Merseyside club are said to hold the Turkish international in high regard, recognizing his potential to bolster their attacking options.

However, a potential obstacle to any move could stem from a recent social media exchange between Guler and Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The online interaction followed an on-field clash during a recent international fixture between Turkey and Hungary.

While it is anticipated that both players would act professionally, it is understood that any existing friction between the pair will be a factor considered by Liverpool.

Aston Villa are also understood to be strong contenders for Guler’s signature, with their director, Monchi, having publicly lauded the young midfielder’s abilities.

The list of interested parties extends across Europe, including Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, and La Liga outfits Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

At this stage, Real Madrid’s intentions regarding Guler remain unclear. However, should his opportunities for regular game time not increase in the coming weeks and months, a potential move away from the Spanish capital could be explored.

Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly be following this developing situation with keen interest.

Guler’s impressive technical attributes suggest he could be a valuable addition to their squad.

Nevertheless, the potential for lingering tension with a key player like Szoboszlai introduces an element of risk to any potential transfer.

The coming months are likely to reveal whether Liverpool’s admiration for Guler can overcome this potential hurdle and the widespread competition for his signature.