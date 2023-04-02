Galatasaray 2-0 Adana Demirspor: Zaniolo strikes again

Galatasaray returned to winning ways recording a 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor at the Ali Sami Yen stadium on Saturday in the Super Lig.

The Lions were defeated for the first time after a 14 game win streak last week against Konyaspor.

The Yellow-Reds put to bed fears that the defeat could destabilise them with a victory over a tough Adana side.

Zaniolo with another goal for Galatasaray ! pic.twitter.com/bUi8WrcSbS — Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) April 1, 2023

It was a hard fought three points with Galatasaray only managing to take the lead after 86 minutes when Fredrik Midtsjo put the home side ahead.

Nicolo Zaniolo wrapped up all three points from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of additional time putting the game out of sight.

The Italy international came off the bench to put on a fine performance. Zaniolo now has two goals in just 104 minutes of Super Lig football this season.

The victory extended the Red Yellows lead at the top of the table to nine points over Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries do however, have two games in hand and could close the gap to just three points if they win their two games.