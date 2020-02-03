Galatasaray 4 – 1 Kayserispor: Lions Extend Win Streak To 4 Games, Close Gap With Super Lig Leaders To Just 5 Points

Galatasaray beat Kayserispor 5-1 at the Turk Telekom Arena on Sunday in the Super Lig.

The Lions took an early lead when Adem Buyuk found the back of the net on 5 minutes.

Ryan Donk doubled the home sides lead with an acrobatic goal on 21 minutes to give a two-goal cushion heading into the half-time break.

Sofiane Feghouli put the three points beyond doubt on 64 minutes but Mesanovic did end up scoring a consolation goal four minutes later.

Feghouli bagged a brace in the four-minute of additional time.

Galatasaray have now won their last four league games and managed to close the gap with leaders Sivasspor to just five points in the process.

The Lions have won the league title for the past two seasons and the win over Kayserispor put them back in the title race which is remarkable considering their poor start to the campaign.

Galatasaray: 4 – 1 Kayserispor

Stadium: Türk Telekom

Referee: Zorbay Küçük, Mustafa Emre Eyisoy, Tarık Ongun

Galatasaray: Muslera, Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Linnes, Seri, Belhanda, Feghouli, Emre Akbaba (min. 75 Taylan Antalyalı), Ömer Bayram (min. 82 Onyekuru), Adem Büyük (min. 86 Sekidika)

Hes Kablo Kayserispor: İsmail Çipe, Miguel Lopes, Rienstra, Diego, Emre Taşdemir, Djedje, Uzodimma (min. 57 Aksel Aktaş), Situm (min. 70 Enver Cenk Şahin), Campanharo, Henrique, Mesanovic

Goals: min. 5 Adem Büyük, min. 21 Donk, min. 64 & 90+4 Feghouli (Galatasaray), min. 69 Mesanovic (Hes Kablo Kayserispor)

Yellow Cards: min. 49 Belhanda, min. 79 Ömer Bayram (Galatasaray), min. 55 Djedje (Hes Kablo Kayserispor)