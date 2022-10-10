Galatasaray want €15m for Liverpool target, three Ligue 1 sides also interested

Galatasaray have set a €15m price tag for full-back Sacha Boey according to Takvim.

Last week Liverpool were reported to have sent scouts to watch Boey and three other players in person for the game against Konyaspor which ended in a 1-0 victory to the Istanbul sides.

The reports claimed that the scouts were left impressed with Boey’s performance in particular and will continue to keep tabs on him.

Boey still has three years left on his contract so the Lions have a strong hand in negotiations and have no desire to sell the full-back unless it is for the right price.

READ: Turkey Football: How to Bet on the Turkish Super Lig

The latest report comes amid several transfer reports linking Boey with major European clubs.

The report claims that Lyon, Marseille and Rennes have joined the race for the 22-year-old.

The interested Ligue 1 sides are keen on a winter transfer.

Galatasaray are, however, involved in the title race and Boey has established himself as key player.

The Lions signed the right-back for just €1.1m over the summer transfer window and he is already looking like one of the early signings of the season.

Boey has started every game for Galatasaray and has one assist this term.