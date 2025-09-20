Liverpool target Can Uzun Transfer Value Soars After Champions League Goal

The value of Eintracht Frankfurt’s young Turkish sensation Can Uzun has skyrocketed following his goal against Galatasaray in the Champions League this week.

The 19-year-old’s impressive performance on Europe’s biggest stage has put him at the center of a potential transfer battle, with Liverpool expressing an interest and scouting the forward.

Uzun’s Champions League debut was a moment that has had a significant impact on his market value.

Liverpool, who had already been tracking the young forward, reportedly sent scouts to the match and were thoroughly impressed with what they saw.

His goal, a composed finish against the Turkish champions, showcased his talent and potential on an international stage.

While no formal bid has been made, Frankfurt is well aware of the growing interest. The club is under no pressure to sell but knows that a substantial offer in the range of £30 million could be difficult to refuse, sources revealed to Turkish-Football.

Uzun’s versatility—his ability to play as a striker, a winger, and an attacking midfielder—makes him a valuable asset for any top club.

The 19-year-old striker already has four goals and three assists in five appearances in all competitions for Frankfurt – including a goal in his Champions League debut.

Uzun also has three international caps for the Turkish national team.