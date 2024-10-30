Fenerbahce Boss Mourinho Backs Amorim for Manchester United Job

Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho has backed Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester United.

Amorim has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked by the Red Devils on Monday.

The Portuguese manager has impressed with his work at Sporting, winning multiple trophies and gaining a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches.

He praised Amorim’s tactical acumen, leadership skills, and ability to develop young talent.

Mourinho, who has experience managing top European clubs, believes Amorim has the qualities to succeed at the highest level.

Mourinho was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: “I like him as a person, I like him as a coach.

“I think he has the conditions to be able to coach in any league and he has the conditions to be able to coach in any club. But he’s in a good league and he’s in a big club.

“The decision is his and it will be up to the clubs that want him or not, to convince him with more or less arguments. What is clear from my side is that I like the person and I like the coach.”

With Manchester United facing a crucial period in their history, the appointment of a new manager is a significant decision.

Amorim’s potential arrival could signal a new era for the club.

Fenerbahce under Mourinho are currently third in the Super Lig but have a game in hand and have also faced United in the Europa League holding the Red Devils to a draw in Istanbul.