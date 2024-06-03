Mourinho Eyes Chelsea Outcast for Fenerbahce Rebuild

Newly appointed Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho has set his sights on a familiar target for his first signing – Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku according to The Standard.

Lukaku, who endured a disappointing season back at Stamford Bridge following a club-record move, has a £38 million release clause in his contract. However, reports suggest Chelsea might be willing to accept a significantly lower fee, possibly around £20 million, to offload the 31-year-old Belgian.

Mourinho’s Past Connection

This potential transfer reunion wouldn’t be the first between Mourinho and Lukaku. The Portuguese coach signed Lukaku for Manchester United in 2017 and Inter Milan in 2019. While they enjoyed success together at Inter, Lukaku’s form dipped significantly upon returning to Chelsea.

Fenerbahce’s Presidential Hopeful and Transfer Plans

Aziz Yildirim, a candidate for Fenerbahce’s presidency, publicly revealed Lukaku as one of their top transfer targets alongside Paulo Dybala and Anderson Talisca.

This suggests a significant shift in approach for Fenerbahce, who finished runners-up to Galatasaray last season. Qualifying for the Champions League likely played a crucial role in attracting a manager of Mourinho’s caliber.

“I mentioned the players,” Yildirim told reporters in Istanbul. “We said Lukaku. We said Dybala and Talisca. “We keep the rest for ourselves. I’ll tell you after I am elected.”

Lukaku’s Market Value and Chelsea’s Rebuild

Despite Lukaku’s struggles, his 21 goals for Roma last season indicate he still possesses scoring prowess. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is expected to be active in the transfer market, with Lukaku potentially being part of a squad overhaul to facilitate the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca.

Will Mourinho Revive Lukaku?

Whether Mourinho can reignite Lukaku’s goalscoring form and lead Fenerbahce to a league title remains to be seen. The potential reunion adds an intriguing storyline to the upcoming Turkish Super Lig season.