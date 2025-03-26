Man United Interest in Juventus’ Yildiz Remains, Future Uncertain Amid Managerial Change

Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have reportedly expressed interest in Juventus’s rising star, Kenan Yildiz, however, no concrete offers have been made, according to recent reports.

The Turkish international has been a bright spark for the Italian giants during a challenging season, although the club’s overall performance has fallen short of expectations.

Juventus’s struggles led to the departure of manager Thiago Motta, and the subsequent appointment of Igor Tudor has introduced an element of uncertainty regarding the club’s future direction.

The potential absence of Champions League football next season, coupled with questions about Tudor’s plans for Yildiz, has fueled speculation about the player’s future.

Fabrizio Romano, addressing fan inquiries about Manchester United’s interest in Yildiz, emphasized the early stage of any potential transfer. “Juventus manager has just changed so now we have to see the strategy with a new manager. There’s interest from Premier League for sure but again, too early also on this case,” Romano stated [reported by Caught Offside].

Romano’s comments indicate that while Premier League clubs are monitoring Yildiz’s situation, the recent managerial change at Juventus necessitates a period of assessment. The new manager’s tactical approach and player preferences will significantly influence Yildiz’s role within the team.

The 19-year-old’s impressive performances have caught the eye of several English clubs, but any potential transfer will depend on Juventus’s strategic direction under Tudor and their ability to secure Champions League qualification. As the summer transfer window approaches, Yildiz’s future remains a subject of intense speculation.