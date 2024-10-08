Norwich City Interested in Fenerbahçe’s Osayi-Samuel

Norwich City is reportedly interested in signing versatile full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe according to Fanatik.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international has been a key player for Fenerbahçe since joining the club in 2021. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, he could be on the move.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Both Norwich and French side Lens are keen on acquiring Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer next summer.

Fenerbahçe has offered the player a new contract worth €2 million per year, but he is seeking a higher salary of €2.5 million.

Osayi-Samuel has experience playing in the Championship with QPR and has also performed well in European competitions with Fenerbahçe.

He is a versatile player who can contribute defensively and offensively.

Norwich City, currently in the Championship, could benefit from Osayi-Samuel’s experience and skills. Signing him on a free transfer would be a cost-effective option for the club.

Fenerbahçe is keen to retain Osayi-Samuel and has offered him a new contract. However, the player’s salary demands may complicate the negotiations.

Overall, Osayi-Samuel is a promising player who could be a valuable addition to Norwich City’s squad.

His versatility and experience in the Championship make him a suitable target for the club.