Real Madrid Boss Heaps Praise on Arda Guler

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on young star Arda Güler following his impressive performance in the 3-0 victory over Leganés.

Güler, who has been struggling for regular playing time, was handed a rare start and seized the opportunity to showcase his talent.

His performance has led to speculation about his future, with rumors suggesting Arsenal’s interest.

After weeks of coming off the bench the Turkish international was given his chance to shine and he did not disappoint.

Guler started in the 3-0 away win over Leganes putting in an impressive performance, providng an assist and playing a total of 75 mintues.

However, Ancelotti has made it clear that Güler is a key part of his plans: “Arda has contributed a lot when it comes to creativity in the final third, he has been close to scoring goals, he has played a complete game.

“These are players that we can count on at this moment because the demands of the games are very high. ‘We need everyone going forward.”

It appears Real do not have plans to sell their rising star and that he will stay at the club beyond the winter transfer season.

Real Madrid’s victory over Leganés has boosted their confidence and put them in a strong position in the La Liga table.

Guler now has one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions this season and has started a total of four games.