Real Madrid Boss Reveals Whether Arda Guler Will be Leaving in January

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed concerns about the limited playing time for young talents Arda Güler and Endrick.

Ancelotti also revealed that Güler who has been closely linked with a transfer exit this January will not be leaving.

The latest comments from Ancelotti are a clear sign that the club have plans for Güler and that he will not be leaving.

Despite their promising potential, both players have struggled to secure regular minutes in the first team.

Ancelotti emphasized that while he values young players, he prioritizes the team’s overall performance.

He explained that he is not hesitant to give opportunities to young players, but the final decision depends on the specific needs of the team at any given moment.

“Endrick is staying here, as is Güler. They may need more minutes, but I’m not prejudiced against anyone,” Ancelotti stated at a press conference.

“I just try to put the best players in every game. I don’t care whether someone is 18 or 40. Sometimes it can be like that with Endrick, with Guler or without them.

“You have to be patient with the youngsters. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things.

“I’m not prejudiced against youngsters: in my career I’ve put 17 or 18-year-olds in if I thought they were the right ones to play the games.”

While Güler has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in the early part of the season, injuries and competition for places have hindered his progress.

Endrick, too, has had limited opportunities, but his talent is undeniable.

As Real Madrid face a crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta, it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will opt to give more playing time to these young stars or stick with his experienced core.