Real Madrid Start Lineups Against Lille Revealed – Arda Guler on the Bench

Real Madrid Announces Starting Lineup for Champions League Match Against Lille

Real Madrid has released their starting lineup for the upcoming Champions League match against Lille.

Arda Güler will not start the match but is expected to be available as a substitute. This will be his second Champions League appearance of the season if he does make an appearance.

The Turkish international came off the bench in the 3-1 victory over Stuttgart on match day 1.

Güler has made a total of eight appearances in all competitions this season.

The main surprise for Real was Endrick being given a starting roll tonight.

Real Madrid Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Lunin

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy

Midfielders: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham

Forwards: Endrick, Vinicius

Lille Starting XI: (TBC)

Goalkeeper: Chevalier

Defenders: Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Bakker

Midfielders: André, Bouaddi, Zhegrova, Cabella

Forwards: Sahraui, David

Real Madrid’s coaching staff will need to manage player fatigue, as the team recently played a physically demanding match against Atlético Madrid.

Despite their advantage over Lille, Real Madrid will need to put in a strong performance to secure a victory.