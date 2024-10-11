Ten Hag’s Treatment of Man United Keeper Raises Concerns

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has faced criticism for his treatment of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Football Insider have revealed that Ten Hag did not speak to Bayindir for two weeks after his arrival at the club.

This lack of communication has contributed to growing discontent among some players.

Bayindir, who joined United from Fenerbahçe, has struggled for playing time under Ten Hag.

He has made only two appearances since his arrival and has been overshadowed by first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ten Hag’s preference for Onana, a former player from his time at Ajax, has led to questions about his treatment of other goalkeepers.

Bayindir’s lack of game time has raised concerns about his future at the club.

With Manchester United’s recent struggles and growing discontent behind the scenes, pressure on Ten Hag’s position is increasing.

His handling of Bayindir’s situation is one of the factors contributing to the growing criticism.

The Turkish international keeper has struggled for playing time since joining United despite Andre Onana’s unpredictable form.

Bayindir has not played at all this season but he is under contract until 2027 and does have an option to extend for an additional season.