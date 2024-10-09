Turkish National Team Announces Squad Changes for Nations League Matches

The Turkish Football Federation has announced changes to the A National Team squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Montenegro and Iceland.

Ismail Yüksek and Mert Günok, who were previously included in the squad, have been withdrawn due to ongoing injuries. Their treatment will continue at their respective clubs.

Goalkeeper Berke Özer has been added to the A National Team squad as a replacement for Günok.

Ahmed Kutucu has got a rare call up after a long absence and Atakan Karazor could make his debut after switching allegiances to the Turkish national team.

Match Schedule:

Turkey vs. Montenegro: Friday, October 11 at 9:45 PM (local time) in Samsun

Iceland vs. Turkey: Monday, October 14 at 9:45 PM (local time)

Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Berke Özer (Eyüpspor), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor), Muhammed Şengezer (RAMS Başakşehir)

Defenders: Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Emirhan Topçu (Beşiktaş), Eren Elmalı (Trabzonspor), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton & Hove Albion), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydın (Fenerbahçe), Zeki Çelik (Roma)

Midfielders: Atakan Karazor (Stuttgart), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (Trabzonspor), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica)

Forwards: Ahmed Kutucu (ikas Eyüpspor), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Barış Alper Yılmaz, Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Getafe), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Benfica), Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş)