“A 24-Year Heartbreak Must End”: Arda Guler Sets Sights on World Cup Glory Ahead of Romania Clash

The weight of history and the spark of a new generation collided today at the Beşiktaş Stadium as Türkiye’s manager Vincenzo Montella and star playmaker Arda Güler addressed the media ahead of their do-die World Cup 2026 play-off against Romania.

With Türkiye absent from the global stage since their legendary third-place finish in 2002, the atmosphere was one of intense focus.

For 21-year-old Güler, the mission is personal, Turkish-Football quoted him as saying, “I wasn’t even born in 2002,” the Real Madrid midfielder remarked. “To know we haven’t been back since then is painful. Our only dream now is to write our own story and take this nation back to the World Cup.”

The “Hagi” Comparison

Güler was quickly questioned by Romanian journalists regarding local fans comparing his technical style to that of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi.

“I have immense respect for Hagi; I’ve watched his videos and I know what he means to football,” Güler said gracefully. “But tomorrow isn’t about individuals. Romania is a powerful, disciplined team with a manager who knows Turkish football well. There are no favorites in a single-leg knockout. It will be a battle of wills.”

Deflecting Pressure

When asked a pointed question about his future should Türkiye fail to qualify, Güler echoed his manager’s confidence, emphasizing the bond within the current roster. “We are more than just a talented generation; we are a family. There is no greater motivation than the World Cup. The pressure of a single-match format is high, but we are ready to give the people of Türkiye the result they’ve waited two decades for.”

The high-stakes encounter kicks off tomorrow night, with the winner moving one step closer to the 2026 tournament in North America.