İlkay Gündoğan Drops Major Galatasaray Transfer Hint: “Bernardo Has My Number”

Having secured their fourth consecutive Trendyol Süper Lig title and their 26th championship overall, Galatasaray has wasted no time in kicking off its squad planning for the upcoming season.

Aiming to bolster their midfield with world-class talent, the Yellow-Reds have turned their sights toward Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. Amid these high-profile market rumors, Galatasaray’s experienced midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has sent a major transfer signal regarding his former teammate.

Okan Buruk’s Wish List

Action has already begun following a transfer shortlist provided by manager Okan Buruk, with the club’s board prioritizing marquee additions.

Target: Bernardo Silva

As Galatasaray intensifies its efforts to sign Bernardo Silva, who is expected to part ways with Manchester City, İlkay Gündoğan has given the pursuit an unexpected boost.

“He Has My Number”

As reported by Fanatik, Gündoğan was asked about the possibility of Bernardo Silva joining him at Galatasaray. The seasoned veteran responded warmly, hinting at a potential reunion:

“It’s all down to fate and destiny. He has my number, and if he’s considering it, my phone is always open. Of course, we would love to have him here.”

Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva previously shared the pitch for years at Manchester City, anchoring a dominant midfield that achieved massive domestic and European success.

Bernardo Silva’s Season Performance

The Portuguese playmaker remains heavily active at the highest level. Over the course of the season with Manchester City, Bernardo Silva made 51 official appearances, contributing 3 goals and 5 assists.