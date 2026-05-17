Göztepe Targets Fenerbahçe’s Oğuz Aydın with Loan and Purchase Option Offer

Following a successful Trendyol Süper Lig campaign that saw them finish the season in 6th place, Göztepe have wasted no time in launching their transfer planning for the upcoming season.

Acting on a shortlist provided by manager Stanimir Stoilov, the İzmir-based club has reportedly set its sights on Fenerbahçe’s 25-year-old left winger, Oğuz Aydın.

Sources have told Turkish-Football, Göztepe are preparing a formal move to secure the forward on a loan deal. The Yellow-and-Reds are also eager to include a buy-option clause in the agreement as they look to permanently strengthen their attacking options for the new season.

Aydın made 38 official appearances for Fenerbahçe across all competitions during the season, contributing 3 assists.

Negotiations between the two clubs are expected to develop in the coming days as Göztepe looks to finalize their squad enhancements early in the summer transfer window.