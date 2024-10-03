Akturkoglu Scores Against For Benfica in Champions League Win Over Atletico Madrid

Benfica continued their impressive form in the Champions League with a resounding 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

The Portuguese side showcased their strength, securing their second win in the competition and topping their group.

Turkish footballers Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kökcü played pivotal roles in the victory.

Akturkoglu, who has been a standout performer since joining Benfica, opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

His goal showcased his clinical finishing and ability to make a difference in big games.

Kökcü, the 23-year-old midfielder, controlled the pace of the match and contributed both offensively and defensively. His penalty goal in the 84th minute sealed Benfica’s victory.

In addition to Akturkoglu and Kökcü’s contributions, Angel Di Maria and Alexander Bah also scored goals for Benfica.

Akturkoglu now has four goals and two assists in five Benfica games since joining from Galatasaray.

The Portuguese giants have won all five games the Turkish international has featured in this season.

The winger has two goals in two Champions League games this campaign.

Kokcu meanwhile, has four goals and three assists in nine appearances in all competitions this season.

The 4-0 win solidified Benfica’s position as a top contender in the Champions League. With six points from two matches, Benfica is in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages.