Alonso Linked to Liverpool Return with Arda Güler at the Top of His Wishlist

The iconic Anfield dugout may be set for a seismic shift this summer as rumors intensify regarding a change in leadership. While Arne Slot remains in charge, a growing chorus of reports in England suggests that Liverpool is preparing to pivot toward a new sporting era.

According to Fichajes, the leading candidate to spearhead this transition is none other than Xabi Alonso and if he does land the job he will reportedly prioritise signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The former Reds midfielder, who cemented his status as a world-class tactician during his historic tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, has emerged as the favorite to return to his former home and take the reins of the club.

The Return of a Legend

Alonso’s managerial journey has been a story of two halves. After revolutionizing Leverkusen, he moved to Real Madrid, where he faced a more turbulent period characterized by the relentless pressures of the Bernabéu and complex locker room dynamics. Now, Liverpool’s hierarchy is reportedly viewing Alonso as the ideal successor to Slot, valuing his deep understanding of the club’s culture and his sophisticated tactical identity.

The “Arda Güler” Mandate

If Alonso makes the move to Merseyside, he does not intend to arrive alone. Sources indicate that the Spaniard has made an “express request” to the Liverpool board: the signing of Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler.

Güler, regarded as one of Europe’s most gifted young “jewels,” has seen his influence wane at Real Madrid following Alonso’s departure and the subsequent arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa. Reports suggest the playmaker is struggling with limited playing time and integration issues within the current Madrid squad. Alonso, who remains a firm believer in Güler’s ceiling, reportedly views the Turk as the central pillar of his creative vision for Liverpool.

The €90 Million Obstacle

While the player and manager appear keen on a reunion, the financial hurdles are significant. Real Madrid has no intention of letting their young star go on the cheap, reportedly slapping a €90 million price tag on Güler.

For Liverpool, meeting this valuation would represent a massive statement of intent—a record-level investment in a player whose potential could define the club’s next decade. For Güler, a move to Anfield would offer a chance to escape his current frustrations and play under a coach who has total faith in his abilities.