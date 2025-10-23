Alonso Praises Güler as Madrid Edges Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso was a mix of contentment and critical appraisal following his side’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the win—secured by a moment of brilliance that saw Vinícius Júnior set up the solitary goal—Alonso reserved special praise for young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler.

When asked about the 20-year-old’s impact, Alonso spoke glowingly but offered clear direction for improvement.

“Arda is in the process of improving everything. He’s 20 years old and has already played a few games for Madrid,” Alonso said in his post-match press conference after the game.

“With his age and quality, we have to support him. He needs to improve his decision-making and pressing, but he has a lot of good qualities. He gives great meaning to the game.

“When he’s involved, we have a better team dynamic. Where? It depends on what’s around him or what the game demands. I’m very happy with his progress, but we want more. He really enjoys playing football. He wants to find the pass, take the free kick… Wirtz was like that at Leverkusen. He’s young, but he’s a great player. He’s in the process, but at a high level.”

Guler has four goals and seven assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Turkish international has started in all three Champions League games this season which have all ended in victory.

Reflecting on the match itself, Alonso conceded that the victory was far from easy.

“We knew it was going to be competitive, but there were different moments. We improved, and it was hard for us to get into the game,” he added.

“We adjusted and came out very well. After the goal, our best moments came. We have a great goalkeeper, he has the quality we’ve used on important Champions League nights. He comes through in key moments. Three more points, we’re happy.”

The win ensures Real Madrid maintains their perfect start in the group stage as attention immediately shifts to the weekend’s highly anticipated El Clásico.