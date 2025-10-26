Alonso’s Ultimatum: Real Madrid Boss ‘Would Sell Anyone But Mbappe’ for Kenan Yıldız

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly determined to bring Juventus’s Turkish attacking sensation, Kenan Yıldız, to the Santiago Bernabéu, even if it requires substantial sales from the current squad.

According to football agent Giovanni Branchini, Alonso has made a clear request to the Real Madrid hierarchy, signaling his willingness to overhaul the roster to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

“Xabi Alonso wants Yıldız at Real Madrid,” Branchini told Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb. “Xabi is willing to let anyone go to sign him, except Mbappé.”

A Star in Demand

Yıldız has rapidly emerged as one of the most sought-after young players in world football following a breakout 2024/2025 campaign with Juventus, where he recorded an impressive 12 goals and nine assists. His exceptional performances have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s elite playmakers.

Branchini confirmed that Juventus is aware of the intense interest and has set a high benchmark for negotiations. “Juventus is currently asking for €100 million (£87m),” the agent noted, adding that such a high asking price is now commonplace for generational talents.

The agent emphasized that Alonso’s interest is a clear, personal directive to the club’s ownership. “Yıldız was a clear request [from Alonso] to the owners; he likes him a lot,” Branchini said.

This aggressive pursuit by Real Madrid, driven by the coach’s readiness to dismantle parts of the current squad, highlights just how highly Alonso rates the young Turkish international and his potential to shape the future of the Spanish club’s attack.