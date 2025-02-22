Altay Bayindir Nears Return to Man United First-Team

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is facing mounting pressure, with the team’s goal-scoring struggles compounded by the increasingly erratic form of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian, who initially impressed after his arrival, has been plagued by high-profile errors in recent weeks, adding to Amorim’s growing list of concerns.

Onana’s recent gaffes, including a costly mistake against Brighton and culpability in goals conceded against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, have drawn sharp criticism.

His weak parry against Spurs, which led to James Maddison’s decisive goal, was a particularly glaring example of his recent struggles.

Amorim has been forced to rely on Onana due to the injury-enforced absence of backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, leaving academy prospect Elyh Harrison as the only other available option.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered manager, as Bayindir is nearing a return to first-team action.

The Turkish international recently shared a video on social media showcasing his return to ball training, signaling a significant step in his recovery.

While it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough for a place on the bench against Everton this Saturday, his return is a welcome boost for Amorim.

Unlike his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, who afforded Bayindir limited opportunities, Amorim has placed considerable trust in the 26-year-old.

Since taking charge, Amorim has handed Bayindir four starts, including his Europa League debut.

After a shaky Carabao Cup performance against Spurs, Bayindir redeemed himself with a stellar display against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, single-handedly guiding 10-man United to victory.

Bayindir’s impressive performances have highlighted his reliability as a backup goalkeeper, and reports suggest he is eager for more playing time as he eyes the No. 1 spot for the Turkish national team.

However, rumors have surfaced regarding a potential return to his homeland with Galatasaray, a move Amorim is keen to prevent given Onana’s recent inconsistencies.

With Onana’s form under scrutiny, Bayindir’s return provides Amorim with a crucial alternative.

The manager now faces a delicate balancing act, navigating Onana’s confidence while managing Bayindir’s desire for increased game time.

The upcoming weeks will be critical in determining the goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford, as Amorim seeks to stabilize his team and address their ongoing struggles.