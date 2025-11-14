Altay Bayindir Replacement Lined Up: Manchester United Target Europa League Penalty Hero Ellborg

Manchester United has intensified its search for a young goalkeeper, with Malmö FF’s rising star Melker Ellborg emerging as a top target. The move is reportedly being lined up to coincide with the expected permanent departure of Turkish international Altay Bayındır according to The Sun.

Club insiders suggest there is an expectation that Bayındır, who has struggled for consistent game time and has been subject to links with a return to the Turkish Süper Lig, will seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer to secure a starting role elsewhere.

Swedish Talent Catches the Eye

Ellborg, a 22-year-old Sweden Under-20 international, has been identified by the Red Devils’ recruitment team as a promising, long-term deputy. He has particularly impressed scouts with his performances in the Europa League.

His recent highlight came during Malmö’s 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos, where the 6ft 3in stopper delivered a decisive penalty save. Ellborg’s calm demeanor and athleticism have generated “great interest,” placing him firmly on United’s goalkeeping shortlist.

The young keeper, who previously won the starting job in May due to injury and responded with five consecutive clean sheets, remains humble despite growing calls for him to become Malmö’s permanent number one. “I’m just happy to get this opportunity. I try to show as much as possible on the pitch,” he stated recently.

Youth Movement in Goal

The pursuit of Ellborg aligns with United’s strategy of lowering the age profile of their goalkeeping options, particularly as Andre Onana is currently out on loan and Tom Heaton’s contract nears expiry.

The arrival of Ellborg would see him potentially battle the club’s current first-choice keeper, Senne Lammens, for minutes. Lammens, a 23-year-old Belgian, has been hailed by club scout Tony Coton and has settled quickly into the Premier League setup this season.

With the club’s current number one, Bayındır, having struggled for stability and consistent faith from the coaching staff, the acquisition of another highly-rated, young keeper like Ellborg appears to be United’s proactive move to future-proof their goal for the post-Bayındır era.