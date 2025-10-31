Arda Guler Claims Real Madrid Player of the Month After Bernabeu Heroics

Real Madrid supporters have officially crowned Arda Güler the club’s Player of the Month for October, signaling the young Turkish star’s growing prominence under manager Xabi Alonso.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has recently been utilized in a deeper, more creative role, has emerged as a crucial link in the Blancos’ attack, forming a standout partnership with lead goalscorer Kylian Mbappé.

Güler’s October highlight reel was topped by a sensational performance against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. That display earned him the Man of the Match award and a roaring standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabéu faithful, cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Creative Force Driving the Attack

During the month, Güler featured four times across all competitions, registering one decisive assist—the pass that set up Mbappé’s match-winning strike against Getafe.

This recent influence builds on his impressive overall season tally: the former Fenerbahçe sensation has racked up three goals and five assists in his 13 appearances so far.

While his burgeoning career in Madrid has not been without bumps—including a conceded penalty against Atlético Madrid and an error leading to a Barcelona goal in El Clásico—the consensus is that these are minor setbacks in a steep developmental curve.

Under Alonso’s tutelage, it’s clear that Güler’s influence on the squad is rapidly expanding, making him an essential creative force as Real Madrid continues to challenge for domestic and European honors.