Arda Guler Claims Real Madrid Player of the Month Award for Spectacular October Run

October proved to be a special and highly successful month for Real Madrid under coach Xabi Alonso, characterized by pivotal victories and brilliant performances. Amidst the perfect run, which included a win over Villarreal, a narrow victory against Getafe, and back-to-back triumphs over giants Juventus and Barcelona, one player stood out above the rest: Arda Güler.

The Turkish international was officially and deservedly named Real Madrid’s Player of the Month for October.

Güler’s recent form has seen him dramatically improve his influence, becoming pivotal to the team’s dynamic. He excelled in controlling the midfield tempo, creating numerous attacking chances, and stabilizing the team’s progression through the center of the pitch.

Focused on Trophies for the Fans

Following the announcement and presentation of the award, the young Turkish star spoke to the media, expressing his gratitude and outlining his ambitions for the rest of the season. His primary goal is tied directly to the supporters who have embraced him and the team:

“The fans are always behind us, they really support us and we’re delighted to have them. I hope we can win every trophy come the end of the season,” Guler told the official Real Madrid website.

Confidence and Coach’s Faith

The attacking midfielder also provided an update on his personal feelings regarding his contributions and growth on the field. Having transitioned from a rotational player to a key figure, his confidence is clearly soaring:

“I’m feeling confident. We’ve had a good start to the season, myself and all my teammates. It’s really important to me that the coach has faith in me,” he said.

Güler’s evolution under Xabi Alonso has clearly been fueled by the trust placed in him, allowing his creative abilities to flourish within the team structure.

Looking Ahead to Rayo Vallecano

Finally, the 20-year-old offered his pre-match perspective ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano, emphasizing the need for focus before the upcoming international break:

“We’re in for a tough match, but we have to be prepared for anything. We want to win it and head into the international break with another three points,” he added.

Güler and Real Madrid will be aiming to maintain their incredible momentum as they look to conclude a dominant first half of the season.