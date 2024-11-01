Arda Guler Makes Decision Over Real Madrid Future Amid Transfer Links

Arda Güler, the talented Turkish midfielder, is determined to succeed at Real Madrid despite limited playing time according to Guillermo Rai via The Athletic.

The 19-year-old has been working hard to adapt to the demands of La Liga and the Champions League.

He has sought the guidance of experienced players like Fede Valverde and Brahim Diaz, and has even hired a personal trainer and chef to optimize his physical and mental preparation.

While Güler may be frustrated with his lack of playing time, he remains patient and focused on his long-term goals.

His lack of playing time has seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal over recent weeks.

However, he is committed to Real Madrid and believes that he will eventually get his chance to shine.

Real Madrid, too, have shown faith in Güler, rejecting loan offers for the player during the summer transfer window.

The club sees him as a valuable asset for the future and is confident in his potential.

As the season progresses, Güler will continue to work hard and strive for opportunities to showcase his talent.

It appears the Turkish international will not be leaving the Spanish giants this winter.