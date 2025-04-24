Chelsea Intensify Pursuit of Juventus Starlet Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to secure the signature of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, with Foot Mercato reporting the Blues have made a formal enquiry for the highly-rated teenager according to Foot Mercato.

This move signals a continuation of Chelsea’s strategy to invest in promising young talent.

As Enzo Maresca’s side battles for a Champions League spot and aims for success in the Europa Conference League – outcomes crucial for the manager’s standing with the fanbase – the club’s hierarchy are simultaneously planning another squad overhaul for the summer.

Yildiz has emerged as a key target in their recruitment drive, and Chelsea have already initiated contact with Juventus while also seeking to accelerate discussions with the player’s representatives.

However, Chelsea are not alone in their admiration for the Turkish prodigy, though they are reportedly in a strong position to land him.

While dialogue has commenced between the two clubs, Juventus are understood to be reluctant to part ways with Yildiz.

The Italian giants recognize his significant potential and are wary of repeating their past experience with Dean Huijsen, who has flourished elsewhere after leaving Turin.

Yildiz is currently under contract for another four years, and Juventus are keen to offer him an improved deal to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Nevertheless, the club’s financial situation may leave them vulnerable to a substantial offer from Chelsea, potentially tempting them to cash in on the young talent.

Despite his age, Yildiz has already made a notable impact for Juventus, registering eight goals and five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season, further highlighting his burgeoning potential.