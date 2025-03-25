Arda Guler Reaffirms Commitment to Real Madrid After Turkey Triumph

Arda Güler, following his pivotal role in Turkey’s victory over Hungary, has addressed his future at Real Madrid, reaffirming his dedication to the Spanish giants.

The young midfielder, who continues to shine on the international stage, spoke to Marca after Turkey secured promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Güler’s impact for Turkey has been significant, despite his limited playing time at Real Madrid. Having made his international debut in November 2022, he has already amassed 19 appearances, establishing himself as a key figure in the national team.

His recent goal against Hungary, his fourth for Turkey, further highlighted his importance.

“It was crucial for us to achieve promotion to League A and secure this victory. We are very pleased,” Güler told Marca inside the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

However, Güler’s club situation presents a stark contrast to his international success. He has started only 10 of his 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season, fueling speculation about his future. Despite this, he remains optimistic about his prospects at the Bernabéu.

“I am confident I will succeed at Madrid. I have even purchased a house in Madrid. I work diligently and am always prepared to play, as demonstrated in the match against Hungary,”

Güler stated, dismissing rumors of a potential departure amid reports of Nico Paz’s possible return.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Real Madrid fans, emphasizing his determination to succeed at the club.

“I adore the Real Madrid supporters, and their support is invaluable to me. I am deeply grateful. I joined Real Madrid to play and become a significant part of this team. And I will continue to fight until I achieve that,” Güler declared.

Güler’s comments indicate his unwavering commitment to Real Madrid, despite the challenges he faces in securing regular playing time.

His performance for Turkey underscores his talent and potential, reinforcing his belief that he can make a significant impact at the Spanish club.