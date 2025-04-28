Arda Guler Seizes Redemption Week at Real Madrid

Arda Güler is enjoying a pivotal week at Real Madrid, showcasing his talent and potentially carving out a significant role for the future.

Following impactful performances against Getafe and FC Barcelona, the young Turkish midfielder is proving his worth to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In the recent La Liga clash against Getafe, Güler was a standout figure, netting the decisive goal in a midfield position that allowed him to display his technical abilities. He played a crucial 78 minutes, dictating the tempo of the game and earning high praise.

His influence wasn’t limited to the Getafe match. In the Copa del Rey El Clasico, Güler’s introduction in the 55th minute proved to be a catalyst for Real Madrid.

Despite the eventual 3-2 extra-time defeat, his arrival injected energy and creativity into the team’s play.

Güler demonstrated impressive composure on the ball, excellent defensive work rate, and a knack for creating opportunities, notably providing a precise assist for Aurelien Tchouaméni’s goal.

Ancelotti has acknowledged Güler’s burgeoning potential, highlighting a bright future for the Turkish international at the club.

While noting that the current 4-4-2 system doesn’t accommodate Güler as a pivot, the coach believes the interior role in a 4-3-3 formation perfectly suits his qualities.

Güler’s recent emergence comes at a crucial time for Real Madrid. With Luka Modric entering the twilight of his career at 39 and Toni Kroos having retired, the midfield has lacked consistent control.

While Dani Ceballos has sought to fill the void, Güler’s performances offer a potential long-term solution.

Having played just 1,388 minutes in his second season, Güler’s recent displays suggest a turning point in his Real Madrid career.

As the season draws to a close, his continued development could be vital for the club as they look to solidify their squad for the upcoming campaigns. Güler is making a strong case to be a key player for Real Madrid in the years ahead.