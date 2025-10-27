Arda Guler Shines in El Clasico Debut, Earning Bernabeu Standing Ovation From Real Madrid Fans

Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation, Arda Güler, delivered a composed and impressively mature performance in his first El Clásico start, helping his team secure a crucial 2-1 victory over rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.

The 19-year-old midfielder played 66 minutes before being replaced, an exit that was met with a heartfelt standing ovation from the tens of thousands of Madrid fans. The cheers recognized an energetic display that highlighted both his technical creativity and his exceptional calmness under immense pressure.

Creativity and Composure on the Big Stage

Güler’s immediate impact was evident early in the match. In the 12th minute, his vision and quick decision-making set up a goal that was ultimately disallowed for offside, thrilling the home crowd with a glimpse of his attacking flair.

Throughout the match, his technical precision and composure in possession were key, with Madrid’s attacking flow often channeled through the right flank where he operated.

Despite the collective excitement, the intense pressure of the rivalry provided a brief moment of frustration for the youngster. After losing the ball in the buildup to Barcelona’s equalizer by Fermín López in the 38th minute, Güler visibly reacted to the mistake. However, he quickly shook it off, continuing to press and recover, a show of determination that earned clear approval from both his teammates and the Bernabéu faithful.

Defensive Work Rate Impresses Alonso

Güler’s performance was not just about flair; it showcased his growing tactical maturity. He completed 81% of his passes and, impressively, won seven duels, highlighting the defensive work rate that coach Xabi Alonso has been keen to instill.

Alonso’s trust in the player remained absolute. The coach substituted Güler for Brahim Díaz in the 66th minute as part of a tactical reshuffle while leading 2-1. As Güler walked off the field , Alonso warmly shook his hand, an acknowledgment of the young midfielder’s determination and technical application in one of football’s most demanding fixtures.

Real Madrid ultimately secured the decisive victory with a 43rd-minute goal from Jude Bellingham, a result that moves them five points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.