Arda Guler Starts as Real Madrid Grind Out Vital 2-0 Victory at Valencia

Arda Güler was handed a prominent starting role on the right wing as Real Madrid moved to within a single point of La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday night, securing a hard-fought 2-0 win at the Mestalla.

With star forward Vinícius Júnior suspended and Jude Bellingham sidelined by injury, manager Álvaro Arbeloa turned to the 20-year-old Turkish international to provide creative spark in a rotated midfield. Güler proved a constant threat throughout his 82 minutes on the pitch, recording a 91% pass accuracy and nearly breaking the deadlock in the first half with a stinging low effort that forced a fine save from Stole Dimitrievski.

Güler and Academy Talents Step Up

The match served as a showcase for Madrid’s depth. Alongside Güler, academy graduate David Jiménez impressed at right-back, coming closer than anyone to scoring in the opening period. While Güler eventually made way for Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono late in the game, his performance highlighted his growing role in a squad currently battling a mid-season injury crisis.

Carreras and Mbappé Seal the Points

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 65th minute through Álvaro Carreras. The defender produced a moment of individual brilliance, slaloming past three Valencia defenders before drilling a low shot into the near post with his weaker right foot.

Valencia fought back valiantly, with Lucas Beltrán striking the woodwork as they searched for an equalizer. However, Kylian Mbappé put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time. Finishing a precise cross from Brahim Díaz, Mbappé netted his 23rd league goal of the season to ensure Los Blancos maintained their undefeated status in 2026.

La Liga Roundup: Real Betis Stun Atlético

The title race intensified elsewhere as Real Betis secured a 1-0 away win against Atlético Madrid thanks to a first-half goal from Antony. The defeat leaves Diego Simeone’s side a distant 13 points behind the leaders.