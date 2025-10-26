Arda Guler Starts For Real Madrid: Alonso Places Immense Trust in Turkish Star for El Clasico

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has signaled the definitive arrival of Arda Güler into the club’s elite core, naming the 20-year-old Turkish international in the starting lineup for the season’s first El Clásico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu (4:15 pm CET).

Güler’s inclusion is the most talked-about decision in an otherwise star-studded selection, confirming his status as an indispensable part of Los Blancos’ engine room following his Player of the Match performance against Juventus in midweek.

The decision by Alonso to start Güler, who recently shattered European goalscoring records for Galatasaray, underscores the immense confidence the coach has in the midfielder’s ability to control the tempo and provide creative spark in the most high-pressure match in Spanish football.

The Full Starting XI Confirmed

Real Madrid will field a powerful team designed to attack their fierce rivals, with Güler positioned in the midfield alongside two other world-class talents:

Real Madrid starting line-up:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militão

24. Huijsen

18. Á. Carreras

14. Tchouameni

15. Arda Güler

6. Camavinga

5. Bellingham

7. Vini Jr.

10. Mbappé.

Substitutes:

13. Lunin

2. Carvajal

9. Endrick

11. Rodrygo

12. Trent

16. Gonzalo

17. Asencio

19. D. Ceballos

20. Fran García

21. Brahim

23. F. Mendy

30. Mastantuono.

The decision to start Güler, listed at number 15, over established options confirms that he is now viewed as the key link between the midfield anchor and the devastating front three of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham. His ability to distribute the ball (recently recording a 97% pass completion rate) will be crucial in breaking down Barcelona’s defense.

A Gamble that Paid Off

Alonso’s decision to entrust Güler with the biggest fixture on the domestic calendar validates the heavy praise he has heaped on the youngster this season. Having previously compared Güler to a “mix between Mesut Özil and Guti,” the coach is now giving the player the stage to prove he can handle the weight of Madrid’s biggest occasions.

The strength of the squad is further highlighted by the depth of talent on the bench, which includes attacking options like Endrick and Rodrygo, ensuring Madrid has ample firepower ready to make an impact should the game remain tight.

All eyes will now be on the Bernabéu as Güler makes his debut in El Clásico, marking a significant milestone in his rapid ascent to the top tier of European football.