Arda Guler Sweeps Physical Testing as Real Madrid Prepare for Valencia Trip

Real Madrid’s final preparations for Sunday’s high-stakes La Liga encounter with Valencia have highlighted a surprising new leader in the squad’s athletic hierarchy. While technical drills dominated the morning session at Real Madrid City, it was the metabolic data of Turkish sensation Arda Güler that stole the headlines.

The squad is currently gearing up for a 9:00 PM kickoff at the Mestalla, a match that demands peak physical conditioning.

To ensure the players are ready, fitness coach Antonio Pintus recently implemented “hypoxia” testing, utilizing advanced metabolic masks to track oxygen efficiency and respiratory output under extreme stress.

Güler Defies Fatigue Trends

The results from the Pintus-led assessments were described as “eye-catching,” particularly regarding Güler.

While most professional athletes see a performance drop-off of 10–30% in the latter stages of a match, the 20-year-old midfielder’s data showed the opposite.

As reported by Managing Madrid, Güler actually increases his intensity as the clock winds down. His data revealed an 8% rise in maximum accelerations during the second half and a 6% increase in sprinting distance after the interval. These metrics suggest an elite level of recovery and effort management, silencing critics who previously questioned whether his slight frame could handle the rigors of a full 90 minutes in the Madrid midfield.

Standout Performers: García, Valverde, and Alaba

Güler wasn’t the only one to impress the coaching staff:

Fran García: Showcased peak physical condition, a testament to his professionalism despite recent speculation regarding his future.

Federico Valverde: Continues to be the squad’s “gold standard” for endurance, maintaining high-intensity levels with robotic consistency.

David Alaba: Surprisingly produced top-tier results in aerobic capacity tests, proving his physical foundation remains robust despite a recent bout of the flu and limited recent minutes.

Injury Update: Squad Absences

Despite the positive data, Alvaro Arbeloa—overseeing the squad’s structured sessions—is still dealing with a thinned roster. David Alaba was forced to sit out today’s pitch work due to flu symptoms, while Rodrygo was restricted to individual training in the gym. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham and Éder Militão remain sidelined as they continue their respective long-term rehabilitation programs.

A Data-Driven Evolution

The club views Güler’s physical evolution as a vital component of his tactical flexibility. His Champions League statistics back up the testing data; he is currently among the team’s top distance runners, averaging nearly 10 kilometers per match, placing him in the same bracket as workhorses like Aurélien Tchouaméni.

As Real Madrid heads into the hostile atmosphere of the Mestalla, the message from the Valdebebas training ground is one of confidence: their young Turkish star is no longer just a technical luxury—he is now setting the physical standard for the reigning champions.