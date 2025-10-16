Arda Guler Thriving in New Role Under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, Reveals Comments on Carlo Ancelotti

Young Real Madrid star Arda Güler is finally realizing his potential at the Bernabéu, seeing a significant increase in playing time and influence under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

While early season injuries to midfield mainstays like Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga may have initially opened the door, the 20-year-old Turkish international has flourished in a revised, deeper role that is vastly different from his initial two seasons at the club.

Under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, Güler’s minutes were severely limited, particularly during his second year. Speaking to French sports publication L’Équipe [as translated and relayed by Sports Illustrated], the forward reflected on that challenging period:

“Carlo is one of the best coaches in history. We mustn’t forget that he told the press that I would be one of the best midfielders in the world. Davide [Ancelotti] always tried to help me. I’m grateful. When I wasn’t playing, it was tough, but it fuelled my ambition: I waited for my moment.”

A New Vision at No. 10

The change in management has brought a drastic shift in Güler’s deployment. Under Ancelotti, he primarily operated as a right forward, but Alonso has transitioned him into a central attacking No. 10 role. This positional change appears to have unlocked his best football since his move from Fenerbahçe, resulting in him starting nine out of the ten games so far in the 2025-26 season.

The respect between player and coach is evident. Güler also shared insights into his relationship with Alonso:

“On the first day, he told me: ‘I know you’re instinctive, that you’re a warrior on the pitch.’ In his style of play, he often plays one-on-one in the opponent’s half, almost like man-marking. It takes character and aggression. But I have complete faith in his plans: if one day he asks me to play goalkeeper, I’ll buy some gloves.”

Facing the Midfield Challenge

Güler’s continued starting status has created a high-stakes question for the Madrid squad: what will his role be once Bellingham and Camavinga return to full fitness? With both Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni also performing at high levels, the competition for midfield places is immense. However, if Güler can maintain his current level of performance in his new central role, his place in the rotation seems assured, solidifying his status as a key component of Alonso’s rejuvenated side.