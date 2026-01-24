Arda Guler’s Ascent: Javi Calleja Foresees World-Class Future for Real Madrid’s Turkish Prodigy

Former Villarreal head coach Javi Calleja believes Real Madrid is sitting on a generational talent in Arda Güler, asserting that the young midfielder has the technical ceiling to mirror the impact of PSG’s Vitinha.

The veteran coach, who recently managed Al Riyadh, argued that the primary factor standing between the 20-year-old and global superstardom is a guaranteed run in the starting lineup. By drawing parallels to Vitinha—the tactical heartbeat of the Paris Saint-Germain midfield—Calleja highlighted Güler’s rare ability to dictate play under pressure.

A “One-of-a-Kind” Midfielder

Calleja was emphatic about the youngster’s unique profile, suggesting he offers a creative spark unlike anyone else in the current Los Blancos squad.

“Güler possesses extraordinary talent; he is the most distinct player in that midfield role,” Calleja remarked. He insisted that development is tethered to experience, stating, “He requires a steady sequence of matches to truly flourish. If provided that consistency, his skill set will allow him to reach the same elite level as a player like Vitinha.”

Silencing Doubters Through Data

The endorsement from Calleja follows a month of high-octane performances from the Turkish international. Güler has silenced critics who once viewed him as a peripheral squad player by becoming the team’s most prolific provider.

His recent statistical surge includes an incredible run of four assists in four straight matches, carving through defenses in fixtures against Real Betis, Albacete, Levante, and Monaco. His total contributions for the campaign now stand at:

11 Assists across all competitions.

3 Goals scored.

100% Assist Record in his last four appearances.

The Selection Dilemma

Despite the mounting evidence of his impact, Güler still faces the daunting task of displacing veteran icons and established stars in the Madrid engine room. However, with the season approaching its crescendo, Calleja’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among Spanish football experts: Güler is no longer just a prospect for the future, but a vital asset for the present.

As Real Madrid chases multiple trophies, the “Turkish Gem” is proving that he can be the creative catalyst to unlock even the most stubborn European defenses.