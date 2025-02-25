Arda Guler’s Real Madrid Absence Sparks Concern, Ancelotti Offers Brief Response

Turkish sensation Arda Guler’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid has ignited a wave of concern among fans, with the 20-year-old midfielder now sidelined for five consecutive matches since February 5th.

Despite being declared “good and ready to play” by manager Carlo Ancelotti, Guler’s absence from the pitch continues to fuel speculation about his role within the team.

Guler, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce at the start of the season with immense promise, has struggled to break into Ancelotti’s preferred lineup.

His latest omission came during Real Madrid’s crucial 2-0 victory over Girona in La Liga’s 25th week, a match in which he was not even sent to warm up.

Following the Girona win, Ancelotti faced questions about Guler’s situation during the post-match press conference.

A Spanish journalist in the post match press conference inquired about the Turkish player’s condition, asking, “How is the Turkish player? Does he have a physical problem, why is he not playing?” Ancelotti’s response was succinct: “Good and ready to play.”

This brief statement has done little to quell the growing unease among fans, who are eager to see the highly-rated youngster showcase his talents. Guler’s last appearance came on February 5th, when he entered the match against Leganes in the 76th minute.

With 25 La Liga weeks now completed, Guler has featured in 16 matches, starting in six, accumulating a total of 605 minutes on the field.

The player, who celebrates his 20th birthday on February 25th, faces an uncertain period as he strives to secure more consistent playing time at the Spanish giants.