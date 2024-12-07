Arda Guler’s Training Heroics Ignite Calls for More Real Madrid Game Time

Real Madrid’s young talent, Arda Güler, has been turning heads with his exceptional performances in training.

His recent goal has sparked renewed calls for increased playing time from fans and analysts alike according to AS.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

AS shared a clip of the training goal video.

Güler’s impressive form in training sessions has highlighted his potential and has raised questions about his limited opportunities in matchday squads.

Despite his talent, the young midfielder has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Guler has been part of the first team setup for Real this season but has yet to lock down a regular starting spot.

The Turkish international attacking midfielder has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions playing a total of 486 minutes.

Guler will be hoping to start today away against Girona in La Liga.

His lack of playing time has resulted in transfer rumours linking him with a winter exit with several clubs being linked with the Turkish international attacking midfielder.

Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG have all been linked with the 19-year-old but as things stand Real do want to keep him on beyond January.