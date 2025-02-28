Arsenal Among Four Premier League Sides That Want €80m Rated Juventus Star

Juventus are reportedly considering a potential sale of their prized young talent, Kenan Yildiz, with Premier League giants circling, according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich’s academy in 2022, has seen his stock rise rapidly, culminating in a promotion to the first team and the prestigious Number 10 jersey.

Despite the accolades, Yildiz, like many of his teammates, has struggled to consistently impress this season, leading Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli to reportedly entertain offers starting at €80 million.

This hefty price tag could prove tempting for the club, which is facing financial constraints.

Tuttosport reports that the Turkish international is attracting significant interest from the Premier League, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United all reportedly keen admirers.

The London clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, have been linked with Yildiz for some time, while the Manchester clubs have recently joined the pursuit.

With the possibility of Yildiz’s departure looming, Juventus are reportedly exploring potential replacements.

The club has reignited its interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and is also monitoring Atalanta’s wantaway star, Ademola Lookman.

These players, with lower asking prices, would allow Juventus to reinvest funds from a potential Yildiz sale into strengthening other areas of the squad.

The news comes as Juventus look to navigate a challenging season, balancing financial realities with the desire to maintain a competitive squad.

The potential sale of Yildiz could provide a significant financial boost, but it would also mean parting ways with a player touted as a future star. The coming transfer window will be crucial in determining Yildiz’s future and Juventus’s direction.