Arsenal Chase £130m Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Amid Potential Transfer Battle

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sanction a massive nine-figure transfer, willing to go “all out” to sign Real Madrid’s sensational young forward, Arda Güler, who has made a fantastic start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has been in exceptional form for both club and country this season, rising in prominence under new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso. His stellar performances, which include an impressive six goal contributions already in La Liga, have not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s elite.

Kroenke Backing and Statement Signings

Stan Kroenke and the Arsenal hierarchy backed manager Mikel Arteta considerably during the summer transfer window, securing significant statement signings including Viktor Gyökeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Eberechi Eze. This investment has paid immediate dividends, with the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League table after collecting 16 points from their opening seven tough fixtures.

Eze has received regular game time and chipped in with two assists in the Premier League. However, an immediate need for reinforcements in the attacking midfield area has emerged following an injury blow to the club captain.

The Ødegaard Injury Factor

The Gunners’ pursuit of Güler has gained urgency due to the fitness concerns surrounding Martin Ødegaard. The Norway international was recently brought off after just half an hour in the 2-0 triumph over West Ham United, having reportedly suffered MCL damage to his knee. While the timeline for the captain’s return remains unconfirmed, the injury heightens the need for a top-tier creative alternative.

Spanish source Grada 3 reports that Arsenal is one of several major clubs—including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and AC Milan—in the race for Güler, but the Gunners are thought to be particularly keen, willing to do “whatever it takes” to entice the player.

Valuation Soars to £130 Million

Kroenke is reportedly prepared to authorize a huge outlay for the Turkish international, who is currently valued at over £130 million (€150 million).

While the sheer cost and the presence of Eze and a returning Ødegaard raise doubts about whether another attacking midfielder is a necessity, acquiring the “special” Güler would be viewed as a major statement of intent. The starlet is living up to his potential, having already nearly matched his total goal contribution tally from the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite the intense interest, Güler’s short-term future remains firmly with Real Madrid, where he has started all but one match this season. Madrid is planning to hold contract renewal talks aimed at extending his current deal potentially until 2031, with a massive release clause. However, if his consistent run of minutes is significantly impacted—such as by the return of a fully fit Jude Bellingham—the Premier League remains an incredibly attractive destination.