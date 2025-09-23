Arsenal Eye Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz to Bolster Title Bid

Arsenal is reportedly ready to intensify their pursuit of Juventus’s highly-rated attacker, Kenan Yildiz, as the club looks to strengthen its squad in the January transfer window. According to Italian media outlet Bianconera News, the Gunners have already “knocked on the door” of the Turkish international’s entourage, signaling a strong interest in a player who has become one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

The move comes as Arsenal aims to win the Premier League title this season, having started their campaign with a mixed run of form that sees them five points behind leaders Liverpool. Despite a busy summer that saw them bring in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, the Gunners are keen to add more depth and quality, particularly in the attacking third, a need made more pressing by a recent injury to Madueke.

Yildiz, who turned 20 in May, has had an explosive start to the current season, cementing his place as a key player for Juventus. Playing in a central attacking role under manager Igor Tudor, the young forward has already tallied two goals and four assists in five appearances across all competitions. His impressive form has drawn comparisons to club legend Alessandro Del Piero, with Turkey’s national team coach, Vincenzo Montella, describing him as “extraordinary.”

Yildiz’s meteoric rise follows a breakout 2024-25 campaign where he scored seven Serie A goals. His blend of technique, creativity, and directness has made him a formidable threat, and his versatility allows him to play across the forward line. This has not gone unnoticed by top Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with a long-standing interest in the player.

While Yildiz signed a long-term contract with Juventus last season, the Italian giants are reportedly working on a new, improved deal to fend off interest from England. Despite his contract running until 2029, the fear that he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League is real. Reports suggest it would take an offer in excess of £60 million to even begin negotiations with Juventus, who view the Turkish prodigy as “practically unsellable” and a key part of their future.

For Arsenal, securing a player of Yildiz’s caliber would not only provide a significant attacking boost but would also serve as a major statement of intent in the title race. He would add much-needed competition and depth, offering Mikel Arteta more options in a crucial period of the season.