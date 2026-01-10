Arsenal Eyeing “Ingenious” Move for Real Madrid Starlet Arda Güler

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation Arda Güler as a primary target to elevate the creative ceiling of the Gunners’ midfield.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arteta is eager to add more “ingenuity” to his attacking ranks as Arsenal looks to solidify its status as a perennial contender for both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The 20-year-old international is viewed as a high-caliber talent who could provide the incisive passing and line-breaking ability necessary to unlock stubborn, deep-sitting defenses.

A Tactical Chameleon

Güler, who currently earns a reported €100,000 per week at the Santiago Bernabéu, is highly valued for his technical versatility. While often deployed as a creative “number ten,” the former Fenerbahçe star is equally comfortable drifting in from the flanks, making him a perfect fit for Arteta’s fluid tactical system.

On paper, Güler represents the “ideal acquisition” for the North London side:

Versatility: Capable of operating centrally or as a wide playmaker.

Technical Quality: Elite vision and ball control in high-pressure final-third situations.

Potential: One of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

The “Bernabéu” Barrier

Despite Arsenal’s interest, securing Güler’s signature remains a formidable challenge. Real Madrid reportedly views the Turkish star as a key component of their long-term project and has no immediate desire to sanction a permanent exit. Sources suggest the Spanish giants would only consider a sale if presented with an “astronomical” offer that far exceeds his current market valuation.

Furthermore, Güler himself appears content in the Spanish capital. While the prospect of more guaranteed minutes in London could be tempting, the player is unlikely to push for a move unless he finds his pathway to the Real Madrid first team permanently blocked.

A Massive Summer Commitment?

As the Gunners look ahead to the summer transfer window, the hierarchy must decide whether to “break the bank” for Güler. A deal would likely require one of the largest financial outlays in the club’s history to convince Real Madrid to come to the negotiating table.

While the difficulty of the transfer is high, Arsenal’s ambition to recruit elite, world-class talent remains unwavering. Whether they can tempt the Turkish international away from the European champions may become one of the defining stories of the upcoming off-season.