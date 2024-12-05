Arsenal Eyeing Arda Guler But Real Madrid Have One Condition

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s young talent, Arda Güler, in the upcoming January transfer window according to according to the Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

Güler, who has struggled for consistent playing time at Real Madrid, could be available on loan or a permanent deal with a buy-back clause.

The Turkish midfielder is eager to play regular football and Arsenal could offer him the opportunity to showcase his skills.

Güler has one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Turkish international has played regularly but his appearances have been mostly limited to minutes off the bench.

He played just two minutes in the 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao yesterday but did start in the 2-0 win over Getafe last weekend.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and Güler’s creativity and goal-scoring ability would be a valuable asset to the team.

A move to Arsenal could also provide Güler with the chance to learn from experienced players and develop his game under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

However, any potential deal for Güler will depend on Real Madrid’s willingness to let him leave, even temporarily.

The Spanish club may be hesitant to part ways with such a promising young player.