Arsenal Intensify Scouting of Frankfurt Forward Can Uzun

Arsenal is reportedly stepping up its scouting of Eintracht Frankfurt’s dynamic young forward, Can Uzun, with a potential move in the summer transfer window now a real possibility, sources told Turkish-Football.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, viewing him as a key target to bolster their attacking ranks as they continue to build a squad capable of sustained title challenges.

Uzun has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga. His breakthrough season has been marked by a series of eye-catching performances where he has demonstrated a lethal combination of technical skill, speed, and composure in front of goal.

The striker has five goals and three assists in six appearances in all competitions this season including a goal in his first Champions League start.

Primarily operating as a second striker or attacking midfielder, Uzun has showcased an impressive ability to find space between the lines and deliver clinical finishes.

His versatility and maturity on the pitch have not only cemented his place in the Frankfurt starting XI but have also earned him a regular spot in the Turkish national team.

Uzun was eligible to represent Germany at international level but opted for Turkey.

Arsenal has a proven track record of developing young, high-potential players who can be integrated into the first-team squad and grow with the club.

Uzun’s profile—a technically gifted player with a strong work ethic and the ability to operate in multiple attacking positions—makes him an ideal fit for Arteta’s system.

He would not only provide much-needed competition and depth in the attacking third but also represent a significant investment in the club’s future.

However, Arsenal is not alone in its pursuit. Uzun’s sensational form has attracted attention from several of Europe’s top clubs, meaning the Gunners are likely to face stiff competition for his signature.

While no formal approach has been made, it is understood that Arsenal’s scouts have been regular attendees at Frankfurt’s recent matches. The club is prepared to monitor his development for the remainder of the season before making a definitive decision on a potential offer.

Any move for Uzun would command a significant transfer fee, with Frankfurt likely to demand a figure in the region of £40-50 million.