Arsenal & Liverpool Duo Eyeing Move for Real Madrid’s Guler

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation of Real Madrid’s talented young midfielder, Arda Güler according to Caught Offside.

The Turkish international has struggled to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid this season, despite his immense potential.

Both Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation, ready to pounce if a transfer opportunity arises.

While Güler was highly regarded upon his arrival at Real Madrid, he has faced challenges in breaking into the starting lineup.

The stiff competition for places, particularly in the attacking positions, has limited his opportunities.

Arsenal and Liverpool see Güler as a valuable addition to their squads.

Both clubs are in need of attacking reinforcements and believe Güler’s creativity and versatility could be a significant asset.

Real Madrid’s stance on Güler’s future remains unclear.

While they value his talent, they may be open to a loan deal or a permanent transfer if the player continues to struggle for playing time.

Guler has been linked with an exit before but has always made it clear in the past that he wants to stay at Real and fight for his place in the team.

Real and manager Carlo Ancelotti have also made it clear Guler is in their long term plans recently.