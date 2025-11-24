Arsenal Poised to Pounce as Kenan Yildiz Contract Talks Stall at Juventus

The pursuit of Juventus’s highly-rated attacking sensation, Kenan Yildiz, is intensifying, with Arsenal reportedly positioning themselves to capitalise on the Turkish international’s stalled contract negotiations in Turin ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s premier young talents over the last 18 months. Last season, he contributed nine goals and six assists across 48 appearances. He has started the 2025-26 campaign in brilliant form, registering an impressive six goals and five assists in just 18 games so far.

Premier League Race Heats Up

Yildiz has already attracted significant attention from the Premier League’s elite. As reported by Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the situation, with the West London club having reportedly seen a bid for the player rejected during the summer window.

Furthermore, Liverpool is also understood to be tracking the playmaker, suggesting a fierce battle for his signature is on the horizon in the new year.

Crucially, Football Insider’s “Inside Track” podcast revealed that Arsenal are firmly in the mix, with the possibility of the player leaving Juventus heightened by the lack of progress in securing fresh terms.

Although Yildiz remains under contract in Turin until 2029, discussions regarding an improved deal that better reflects his growing stature as a key player have reportedly not advanced. This deadlock is prompting the player to evaluate potential exit opportunities.

Potential Star on the Move

Arsenal is currently viewed as a strong contender to secure Yildiz should his future remain unresolved. The Gunners could launch a move very soon if an agreement with Juventus cannot be reached.

Regarding the unfolding situation, a source speaking on the Inside Track podcast explained:

“They’ll (the interested clubs) be right across this situation with Yildiz and his contract situation at Juventus if no new deal can be agreed with the Italian giants.

“I’m sure Arsenal will be ready to make a move for the highly rated attacking player as well. He’s regarded as one hottest young properties in European football. He’s done so well for Juventus that he’s come onto the radar of a number of top clubs, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Yildiz.

“That’s why Juventus are so keen to try and sort out his future and give him improved terms. He’s under contract in Turin until 2029, but they want to give him an improved deal just to reflect his importance to the team right now. Obviously nothing’s been agreed as yet, and if there’s any green light or doors open for any of his interested parties, I’m sure that those clubs will be ready to make a move for Yildiz. As I said, he’s a potential star in the making and these top clubs would love the opportunity to try and prise him away from Juventus.”