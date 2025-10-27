Arsenal Receive ‘Positive Update’ on Kenan Yildiz Chase as Juve Contract Stalls

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a key update for Arsenal regarding their pursuit of Juventus’s highly-rated Turkish attacker, Kenan Yıldız.

Turkish-Football first reported back in May that Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on Yildiz and are interested in the rising star.

The 20-year-old wonderkid has become one of Europe’s most coveted assets, generating intense interest across the continent, including from Real Madrid and several top Premier League clubs.

Yıldız’s stock continues to soar in Turin, exemplified by him wearing the captain’s armband in Juventus’s recent Champions League clash against Real Madrid. His impressive contribution of two goals and four assists this season has led the Italian club to slap a substantial €100 million price tag on his head.

Contract Standoff Keeps Door Open

Despite Yıldız’s current contract running until 2029, Juventus is aggressively trying to secure an enhanced, extended deal to ward off the transfer vultures. However, according to Romano, the situation remains fluid, giving hope to his suitors.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano detailed the global frenzy surrounding the young Turk: “There are many rumours – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich – but also Premier League clubs keeping a close eye. Juventus are doing everything they can to extend his contract, but as of now, no agreement has been reached. Talks are ongoing, and Juve are pushing hard to keep him, but the situation remains open.”

The veteran reporter added that while the interest from England is “genuine,” the timeline for a potential transfer is likely further out. He noted, “Premier League interest is genuine, so let’s see what happens in 2026. For now, Juventus are working to secure his future at the club.”

Arsenal is reportedly willing to pursue Yıldız, but they will need to exercise patience. Juventus is counting on their young Turkish star to lead their future, meaning that if he is to leave, it is highly unlikely to be before the summer of 2026, aligning with Romano’s timeline. This sets the stage for a long-term transfer saga, with Arsenal positioning themselves early in the hopes of winning the multi-club battle for the young attacker’s signature.