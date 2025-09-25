Arsenal Reportedly Planning Mega Swap Deal for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal is preparing to test Juventus’s resolve with a massive player-plus-cash offer for Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz, according to reports from Italy.

The Gunners are reportedly “crazy” about the 20-year-old attacking midfielder and are keen to secure his signature as they look to inject fresh creativity into their squad.

The proposed deal, according to Radio Radio, could see Arsenal table an offer of €60 million (£52m/$70m) in cash along with experienced Belgian international Leandro Trossard as a makeweight.

The move signals a burning intent from manager Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team to bring the highly-rated Turkish star to the Emirates Stadium.

Yildiz has been in scintillating form for the Bianconeri this season, rocketing to the top of the club’s list of “untouchables.”

His impressive output of two goals and four assists in just five appearances has solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s premier young talents.

Despite an overhaul of Arsenal’s frontline this past summer with the arrivals of Eberechi Eze, Victor Gyokeres, and Noni Madueke, Arteta views Yildiz as a perfect fit for his system, citing the midfielder’s unique ability to glide past defenders and unlock tight Premier League matches.

However, securing the deal will be a significant challenge. Juventus reportedly values Yildiz closer to the €80-100 million (£70m/$94m-£87m/$117m) bracket.

While the inclusion of the versatile, yet older, Trossard offers immediate experience, sources close to the Italian giants insist the club is reluctant to sell their prized asset.

In fact, Juventus is already working behind the scenes to lock Yildiz down on a fresh long-term contract running until 2030, a clear indicator that he is central to their future vision.

Initial conversations regarding a transfer are said to have been sparked, though it remains unclear whether Arsenal has reached out directly to the player’s camp, the club, or both.

Nevertheless, the scale of the proposed swap deal demonstrates just how highly Arsenal rates the Turkish prodigy as they position themselves for a major acquisition.