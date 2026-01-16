Arsenal Step Up Pursuit of Arda Güler as Arteta Eyes “Next Odegaard” Masterstroke

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are intensifying their efforts to bring Arda Güler to the Emirates as reported by Team Talk.

The Gunners have long been admirers of the 20-year-old playmaker. However, the pursuit has reached a new level this month. Reports indicate that Arsenal made fresh enquiries in December 2025, signaling their intent to add the “Turkish Messi” to their creative ranks.

The Ødegaard Blueprint

Arteta is reportedly driving the move personally, viewing Güler as the “ideal player” to mirror the success of Martin Ødegaard. Much like the current Arsenal captain, Güler is a left-footed technician who arrived at Real Madrid as a teenager with world-class potential.

Arsenal’s recruitment team has spent months compiling scouting reports, and they believe Güler is perfectly suited to thrive in the Premier League under Arteta’s guidance. The club is reportedly exploring various structures for a deal, including a loan-to-buy agreement similar to the one that successfully landed Ødegaard.

A High-Value Target

Güler has enjoyed a productive campaign in Spain, tallying 3 goals and 9 assists in 29 appearances so far this season. His rising stock was recently reflected in a market value update, with the youngster now valued at approximately €90m (£77m)—making him the most valuable player in the history of Turkish football.

While other European heavyweights including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation, Arsenal believe they hold the advantage by offering a clear path to first-team football and a prominent role in their tactical setup immediately.

Why Güler Fits Arsenal

Creativity: Capable of operating as a No. 10 or on the flanks, his vision between the lines is seen as the perfect addition to Arsenal’s attack.

Versatility: His ability to link play and create in tight spaces aligns with Arteta’s high-possession philosophy.

Proven Impact: Despite his age, Güler’s ability to influence big games has already been established during his time in Madrid.

As the January window progresses, all eyes are on North London to see if the Gunners will make a formal bid to finally bring one of Europe’s most exciting young talents to the Premier League.