Arsenal Would Have to Pay €150M For Real Madrid Star Arda Guler

The transfer hopes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have been dealt a severe blow, with reports indicating that Real Madrid is demanding a colossal €150 million (approximately £127 million) fee for young star Arda Güler.

The two Premier League clubs are among the European heavyweights reportedly tracking the talented attacking midfielder. However, Real Madrid has made its intention clear: they have no desire to sell the Turkish international and are willing to set an astronomical price to ward off potential suitors.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, this valuation is likely to be unaffordable for Arsenal and, almost certainly, out of reach for Newcastle United, particularly under the current Financial Fair Play regulations.

Güler’s Stock Soars Under Alonso

Güler, 20, has fully established himself as an elite young talent this season. After overcoming early settling-in issues, the midfielder has become a more regular starter under new manager Xabi Alonso. His performances have showcased the “exceptional” potential that led one of his former coaches to describe him as a player with world-class ability.

The Turkish playmaker’s status in Madrid is only set to grow. With club legend Luka Modrić anticipated to depart this summer, Güler is widely expected to step into a more significant role as the team’s primary creative force.

Given his growing importance and long-term potential at the Santiago Bernabéu, it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Real Madrid entertaining offers for anything less than a “crazy” transfer fee.

For clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle, whose recruitment must adhere strictly to financial regulations, committing such a high figure to a single player is simply not a viable strategy, effectively closing the door on any potential January or summer move for the midfielder.