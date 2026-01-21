Arteta Identifies Real Madrid Star Arda Guler as the Missing Piece for Arsenal

Arda Güler has rapidly transformed from a high-potential prospect into one of European football’s most coveted assets, and his meteoric rise at Real Madrid has now caught the eye of the Premier League’s elite.

The Turkish phenom is no longer just a “player for the future” at the Santiago Bernabéu; he is increasingly becoming a decisive factor in the present, handling the intense pressure of the world’s most demanding club with a maturity that defies his years.

Güler’s blend of technical elegance, tactical awareness, and clinical creativity has placed him in a unique bracket of international talent. It is these specific “differential” qualities that have reportedly placed him at the very top of Mikel Arteta’s wish list at Arsenal according to Fichajes.

Arteta’s Vision for the Turkish Star

In North London, Mikel Arteta is said to be completely enamored with the “Ottoman Jewel.” The Arsenal manager, known for his appreciation of players who excel between the lines, believes Güler’s profile is the perfect stylistic match for the Gunners’ project.

Arteta’s conviction is clear: he views Güler as a talent who could transcend being a squad player to become a foundational star in the Premier League.

The interest from the Emirates isn’t merely a passing whim. Arsenal has established itself as a global powerhouse once again, but the coaching staff believe one final leap is required to consolidate their status as Europe’s absolute reference point.

Adding Güler’s vision and game-breaking creativity is seen as the catalyst that could catapult Arsenal into that higher dimension.

The Bernabéu Fortress

Despite the allure of the Emirates Stadium and the “economic muscle” Arsenal possesses, extracting Güler from Madrid remains a monumental task.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy views the youngster as a strategic pillar for their long-term project in Chamartín. For his part, Güler appears settled in the Spanish capital, reportedly aware that his influence within Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is destined to grow.

In the modern transfer market, “impossible” is a word used sparingly, but any move for the Turkish international would require a bid of staggering proportions and—most importantly—a shift in the player’s own desire.

For now, Güler remains a Madridista, but as Arteta continues to build his London revolution, the siren call from the Premier League is unlikely to fade.